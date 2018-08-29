Little Pataudi prince Taimur Ali Khan's adorable photographs have always been a talk of the town. Taimur's latest photographs which are doing the rounds on the internet are also no less than a perfect visual treat. In the photographs, the little munchkin is seen playing football with his daddy Saif Ali Khan.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan’s photos on social media have always been a treat to our eyes. As fans can’t get enough of cutie patootie’s adorable photos, we come across with a yet another set of photos to make you go aww. Recently, the paparazzi caught a glimpse of Pataudi’s little prince. In the photographs, he is seen playing football with his father Saif Ali Khan. Dressed in an off-white coloured short and red shirt, Taimur Ali looked as sweet as ever, while Saif Ali Khan wore a blue kurta with denims. As tiny tot Taimur kicked the ball, it added more charm to his cuteness, and paparazzi clicked him endlessly.

If we go by these latest photographs, we must say Taimur Ali Khan had fun on the day. These photographs have surely made his fans’ day.

The little kiddo has become a favourite celeb kid on social media owing to his overloaded cuteness. Every now and then his photos take the internet by storm. A few days ago, Taimur celebrated Raksha Bandhan with his sister Inaaya. While tying rakhi to his brother Innaya looks absolutely a charming kiddo. Check out their photographs which are doing the rounds on the internet.

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan is busy in shooting Netflix web series Sacred Games. The actor will be next seen in Navdeep Singh’s drama Hunter. The actor has transformed his appearance for the movies. He has grown mean looking beard. While Kareena has been signed for a role in ‘Takht’. ‘Takht’ is a multi-starrer film of Karan Johar. The movie features Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor. She has bagged a yet another film Good News directed by Raj Mehta. She will be seen alongside Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani.

