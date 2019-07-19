Taimur Ali Khan photo: Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's little baby boy Taimur's latest photo with cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu has gone viral on the Internet!

Taimur Ali Khan photo: Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan is enjoying his London vacation in full swing and now joining him is his cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu who is the daughter of Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu.

Tim has been in London with parents Saif and Kareena for two months now and Saif’s sister Soha Ali Khan and brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu have recently joined them in London. Actor Kunal Kemmu shared an adorable photo of Taimur and Inaaya in which they are walking in a park wearing T-shirts which wrote Tim and Inni. Now isn’t that adorable?

The photo has gone viral on social media as both the kids are looking way too adorable in the photo! Taimur Ali Khan aka Tim and the little Prince of Pataudi and is also a social media sensation with a massive fan base across the globe.

Taimur Ali Khan has been in news ever since he was born as he is one of the cutest and the most adored star kids who already has his own fan pages on social media platforms. Taimur Ali Khan has been in London with parents Saif and Kareena who have been there for work.

While Kareena Kapoor Khan is working for her upcoming movie Angrezi Medium in London, Saif is shooting for Jawaani Jaaneman. Earlier, Karisma Kapoor and Babita Kapoor had also joined the family in London on Karisma Kapoor’s birthday. Taimur’s latest photos have gone viral on social media.

