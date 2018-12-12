Taimur Ali Khan will soon be turning 2 years old on December 20 and the little munchkin's pre-birthday bash has been the talk of the town this week. All celebrity kids and Kareena and Saif's friends and family attended Taimur Ali Khan's birthday party and the photos from the celebration had gone viral on social media.

Taimur Ali Khan will soon be turning 2 years old on December 20 and the little munchkin’s pre-birthday bash has been the talk of the town this week. All celebrity kids and Kareena and Saif’s friends and family attended Taimur Ali Khan’s birthday party and the photos from the celebration had gone viral on social media. Soon after his party, a lot of photos from the celebration started doing rounds on social media and now the photos of his birthday cake and Tim with daddy Saif Ali Khan and mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan have taken over the Internet.

We must say that his birthday cake looks yummy and the cowboy hat on the cake is the cutest! The cake also has a cute photo of Taimur Ali Khan on it and we wish we had tasted it too. In another photo, we see Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor posing with the birthday boy. While Saif Ali Khan looks dapper in a blue kurta with white stripes, Kareena Kapoor looks stunning in a white top with black lowers.

Taimur, who is in Kareena Kapoor’s lap, looks adorable in a blue T-shirt and blue denim shorts. Taimur Ali Khan is one of the most adored star kids.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More