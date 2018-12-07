Little munchkin and everyone's favourite Taimur Ali Khan will be turning 2-year-old on December 20 this year. However, mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan and daddy Saif Ali Khan have decided to throw a pre-birthday party for the Chhote Nawab of Pataudi on Friday—December 7.

We are sure that there must be some exciting gifts for Taimur

Little munchkin and everyone’s favourite Taimur Ali Khan will be turning 2-year-old on December 20 this year. However, mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan and daddy Saif Ali Khan have decided to throw a pre-birthday party for the Chhote Nawab of Pataudi on Friday—December 7. Since it is the pre-birthday bash of none other than the ultimate Internet sensation Taimur Ali Khan, it is obvious that all the celebrity kids had to be there to attend Tim’s party.

From Inaaya Naumi Kemmu to Kainaat Singha to Kiaan Raj Kapoor, everyone was present at the party to have a gala time with little cupcake Taimur Ali Khan. While Inaaya was accompanied with parents Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu, Kainaat was there with parents Rannvijay Singha and Priyanka. Karisma Kapoor was present with son Kiaan and mom Babita Kapoor. Birthday boy’s mommy Kareena looked super hot in a sexy white tee with stylish black lowers.

Tusshar Kapoor’s son Laksshya was also present at Taimur Ali Khan’s birthday party. Kareena’s best friend Amrita Arora was also present and looked super hot as she posed for the paparazzi. We are sure that there must be some exciting gifts for Taimur at his pre-birthday bash! Here are all the photos and videos:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More