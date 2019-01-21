Little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan is learning to play the guitar and his latest photos which surfaced on social media on Monday morning are proof! In the photos, we see Taimur Ali Khan posing with a guitar along with daddy Saif Ali Khan.

Taimur Ali Khan has been getting more stylish with each passing day and his adorable photos are proof! We all know that Taimur Ali Khan loves animals and he gets very excited when he sees a new animal and all his fans also know that he loves football as he is often spotted with a football or while playing football. Now, as per the latest photos which have been doing rounds on social media, it has come to light that our little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan might be learning how to play the guitar.

The little cupcake was snapped by the paparazzi on Monday morning along with his daddy Saif Ali Khan and what caught our attention was the little guitar in the hands of Taimur Ali Khan. In the picture, Taimur Ali Khan is dressed in a cute white and blue T-shirt with blue shorts and red shoes and he is looking way too adorable! Looks like Taimur Ali Khan has been getting some music lessons from daddy Saif Ali Khan. Taimur Ali Khan is one of the most adorable kids and has a huge fan base. The paparazzi literally follows him everywhere and he gets clicked at all the events and parties!

The chote nawab of Pataudi has the cutest nickname—Tim. The baby boy turned 2 this December and celebrated his 2nd birthday in South Africa with mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan and dad Saif Ali Khan.

Taimur Ali Khan has many fan pages on social media sites and they keep sharing all the photos and adorable videos of Taimur Ali Khan who is an Internet sensation and one of the most popular star kids.

