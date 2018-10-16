Little cupcake Taimur Ali Khan's adorable photos and videos always manage to get a smile on our faces! Isn't it? And imagine when the baby boy gets a new haircut and looks handsome as ever, his photos are bound to make millions of his fans go crazy over his charm and cuteness.

Little cupcake Taimur Ali Khan’s adorable photos and videos always manage to get a smile on our faces! Isn’t it? And imagine when the baby boy gets a new haircut and looks handsome as ever, his photos are bound to make millions of his fans go crazy over his charm and cuteness. Taimur Ali Khan has got a new haircut and his photo with his parents Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan in his new hairdo has gone viral on the Internet.

Dressed in a white T-shirt and blue denim jeans, Taimur looks like a cup of vanilla ice-cream in the arms of his parents. Taimur Ali Khan is one of the few star kids who have his own fan pages on social media with millions and thousands of followers. His fan pages keep sharing his cute and charming photos and keep updating fans with his latest photos and much more. Taimur Ali Khan is one of the most popular celebrity kids who has been all over the news ever since the little Baby Boy was born.

From the day he was born, he has been in news for his adorable looks and not to forget his beautiful eyes! He is growing cuter each day and fans can never have enough of his adorable photos!

