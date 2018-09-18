One of the most adored celebrity kids, Taimur Ali Khan is the one of the first star kid to have his own fan pages. Son of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur Ali Khan grabs all the attention wherever he goes.

One of the most adored celebrity kids, Taimur Ali Khan is the one of the first star kid to have his own fan pages. Son of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur Ali Khan grabs all the attention wherever he goes. His photos and videos go viral on social media in no time and his latest photo which was shared by one of his fan pages on Instagram has taken over the Internet.

Dressed in a formal shirt with denim jeans, Taimur Ali Khan looks like a true gentleman. The way the little munchkin reacts to paparazzi is way too adorable. Taimur has a huge fan following on social media and his photos and videos go viral in no time all thanks to his cuteness and charm.

His grandmother Sharmila Tagore in a recent interview said that according to her, Taimur Ali Khan is more famous than her. Taimur Ali Khan grabs all headlines wherever he goes. May it be at his play school or his outings with his family, he gets clicked everywhere. His latest photo which was shared by one of his fan pages has taken social media by storm.

