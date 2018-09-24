Taimur Ali Khan's massive popularity among fans is a known fact, all thanks to his adorable smile and mischevious mood. With this, the paparazzi too make sure to click his every move at a possible time whenever he steps out of his residence. This time, stuffed in his father Saif Ali Khan's arms. In the latest photos that are doing the rounds on social media, Taimur looks super adorable.

Taimur Ali Khan is the most-loved celebrity kids of the tinsel town. He has hardly been escaped by the paparazzi’s attention. Even his fans can’t get enough of his adorable smile and mischevious antics. Owing to his massive popularity, the shutterbugs have tried to capture his every expression. From his charming smile to his pleasant mood, Taimur’s every glimpse is priceless in these recent set of photos.

On the weekend, little prince Taimur stepped out with his father Saif Ali Khan and several photos from their recent outing is doing the rounds on the social media on his fans pages. In the photographs, the father-son duo looks absolutely adorable together when clicked outside their residence. They can be seen twinning with each other in a grey-coloured shirt. Sugar scoop Taimur looked endearing in his grey tee and dark green colour shorts, Saif Ali Khan too as usual looks handsome wore his grey shirt with blue bermudas.

In one of the photos, Taimur looks super cute as he waves at the paparazzi. We are smitten by these lovely photographs.

Saif Ali Khan has hardly ever missed an opportunity to spend some quality time with Taimur. It was only recently when he came out to play football with him and the photos took the social media by storm.

Recently in an interview to a leading daily, Saif Ali Khan revealed his routine with Taimur Ali Khan. He said that he leaves his house in the early morning and make sure to wake him up around 7. After finishing his breakfast, which includes solid foods, they spend 20 minutes together in which he listens to some nursery rhymes or an aarti.

He further added that when Saif comes by 8 pm in the night, he makes sure to spend 20 minutes together and end his day by listening to Chopin and Tchaikovsky. Other than that, Saif said, Taimur just burps and farts all day, just like him.

