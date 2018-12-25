As the festivities of Christmas take the social media by storm to spread cheer and joy, the next gen star Sara Ali Khan has shared her latest family photo on Instagram. In the photo shared by Sara, she can be seen posing with Taimur, Saif, Kareena and Ibrahim. The photo is a sight to behold as it is the first time the Nawabi family has been captured in one frame. Have a look at the photo here-

The blue-eyed boy of Bollywood Taimur Ali Khan ends up making headlines every other day with his adorable antics and nawabi looks. Being the paparazzi favourite, the toddler is known to break the Internet every time his new photo or video makes its way on social media but this time it is special. On the occasion of Christmas, the next gen star Sara Ali Khan took to her official Instagram account to extend her wishes by posting some family photos.

In the first photo, Sara and Ibrahim can be seen striking a pose for the camera with dad Saif Ali Khan and their baby brother Taimur. In the second photo, Kareena Kapoor joins the frame to make the family picture complete and even more special. Shared just a few minutes ago, the photo is taking social media by storm and receiving a lot of love and appreciation. For the uninitiated, Sara and Ibrahim are the kids of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan made her debut this year with Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. Post that, the next-gen actor is gearing up for her next release Simmba opposite Ranveer Singh that will hit the screens this weekend on December 28.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More