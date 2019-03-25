Taimur Ali Khan, Saif photos: Bollywood celebrities Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's little baby boy and the Chote Nawab of Pataudi, Taimur Ali Khan's latest photos with daddy Saif have gone viral on social media and are loved by fans!

Taimur Ali Khan, Saif photos: Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s little baby boy Taimur Ali Khan, who is an Internet sensation, makes our day as his adorable photos and videos are shared on social media which bring a smile on everyone’s face. In the latest photos shared by one of Taimur’s fan pages on photo-sharing app Instagram, the little munchkin was snapped with daddy Saif Ali Khan. They both are looking too adorable as Taimur is sitting on daddy’s shoulders as they go for a walk and the way Taimur Ali Khan is looking at the camera is just too cute!

His expressions, smile and the way he interacts with the paparazzi is adorable and this is what makes him one of the cutest kids ever! Taimur Ali Khan is the all-time favourite of the paparazzi and gets clicked everywhere he goes—playschool, outing with parents, playtime with friends in the park, playtime with cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, and even at home when he is playing with mom Kareena and daddy Saif.

Taimur Ali Khan has now started saying hello to the media and paparazzi and his daddy Saif Ali Khan in a recent interview revealed that when they as Taimur about the media and where are all of them, the little baby boy points out of the window and shows them where the paparazzi is standing.

Taimur, who has an amazingly cute pet name—Tim Tim, is one of the cutest and the most adorable star kids who has his own fan pages on social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook and photo-sharing app Instagram. He is just 2 years old but has already become a star as the paparazzi and cameras follow him everywhere.

His mommy Kareena in a recent interview revealed that they get photographed since they stay with a star. Taimur Ali Khan’s grandmother Sharmila Tagore once said that Taimur is more popular than she is.

Taimur Ali Khan is also a very stylish kid and he loves horse riding. Photos and videos of Taimur Ali Khan while riding a horse are often shared on social media and his pics and videos can make anyone smile in mere seconds!

