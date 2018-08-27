Raksha Bandhan 2018 was a busy yet very special day for little prince Taimur Ali Khan. As the country celebrated the bond of siblings, the little muchkin ringed in the day with Kapoors and Pataudis. In the photos that have gone viral on s0cial media, Taimur can be spotted celebrating the occasion with his sisters Sara Ali Khan, Inaaya Khemu Pataudi and Karishma Kapoor’s daughter Samaira. However, it was the adorable bond between Sara and Taimur that won everyone’s heart and made them go ‘awwww’ looking at the photos.
The next-gen star Sara Ali Khan shared photos of her Raksha Bandhan celebrations on her official Instagram account on August 26, in which she can be seen putting a teeka on Taimur’s forehead. Dressed in a white suit paired with colourful jhumkis, the diva looked ethereal while Taimur is stealing the show in his tiny pink kurta pyjama. In the follow-up photos, the duo can be seen sharing cute moments with each other that have taken over the internet.
Workwise, Sara Ali Khan will be seen in upcoming films like Simmba co-starring Ranveer Singh and Kedarnath co-starring Sushant Singh Rajput.
