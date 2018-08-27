Little prince Taimur Ali Khan ringed in Raksha Bandhan 2018 with his sisters Sara Ali Khan, Inaya Khemu Pataudi and Samaira Kapoor. However, it is his photos with Sara that have taken over the social media and have won hearts because of its sheer cuteness. In the photos by Sara on her social media, the siblings can be seen sharing some adorable moments with each other, making everyone's hearts melt and go gaga over the adorable duo.

The next-gen star Sara Ali Khan shared photos of her Raksha Bandhan celebrations on her official Instagram account on August 26, in which she can be seen putting a teeka on Taimur’s forehead. Dressed in a white suit paired with colourful jhumkis, the diva looked ethereal while Taimur is stealing the show in his tiny pink kurta pyjama. In the follow-up photos, the duo can be seen sharing cute moments with each other that have taken over the internet.

Workwise, Sara Ali Khan will be seen in upcoming films like Simmba co-starring Ranveer Singh and Kedarnath co-starring Sushant Singh Rajput.

Sista love 💕 A post shared by Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi 👼💋 (@taimuralikhanx) on Aug 26, 2018 at 7:26am PDT

Baby🤪❤️💕💙 A post shared by Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi 👼💋 (@taimuralikhanx) on Aug 26, 2018 at 7:27am PDT

Koochi koo💕 A post shared by Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi 👼💋 (@taimuralikhanx) on Aug 26, 2018 at 7:27am PDT

Check out other photos from Taimur Ali Khan’s Raksha Bandhan celebrations:

Babaies 🤪😂❤️😍💕 A post shared by Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi 👼💋 (@taimuralikhanx) on Aug 26, 2018 at 7:21am PDT

Babies 😂❤️😍💕 A post shared by Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi 👼💋 (@taimuralikhanx) on Aug 26, 2018 at 6:15am PDT

Happy Raksha Bandhan💕 A post shared by Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi 👼💋 (@taimuralikhanx) on Aug 26, 2018 at 6:15am PDT

So cute 🤤❤️💕💙 A post shared by Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi 👼💋 (@taimuralikhanx) on Aug 26, 2018 at 7:20am PDT

