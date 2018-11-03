The celebrity kid Taimur Ali Khan is back with his adorable looks. This time, he was photographed playing with Rannvijay Singha's daughter Kainaat. The video of Taimur and Kainaat is trending on the internet and was shared and liked by thousand's of people. Below is the super cute video of the super cute kids.

The cupcake of Bollywood industry Taimur Ali Khan is back with his charming and adorable looks. The Chhote Nawab, who can melt anyone’s heart with his smile, was photographed with another winsome kid Kainaat. For the people who are not familiar with Kainaat, she is the daughter of Ranvijay Singh’s and equally endearing to Taimur.

Taimur Ali Khan and Kainaat are friends and have been spotted playing together many times. The latest video of little munch cake was shared by his photographer uncle Ranvijay Singh but instead of looking into the camera Taimur Ali Khan was busy in playing with a multi-colour toy and his friend Kainaat. Earlier this year, we had got on our hands on to the cutesy video of Tim and Kainaat enjoying their play date.

From his naughty smile to his blue eyes, everything about Taimur Ali Khan is just lovable! Earlier, his pictures in a blue T-shirt and white shorts, Taimur looks extremely cute as he poses for the camera in the arms of his nanny. Taimur Ali Khan’s adorable photos and videos are loved by one and all. Ever since the little munchkin came into this world he has been in news for his adorable looks.

