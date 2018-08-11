Little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan who is known for his charm and striking blue eyes is paparazzi's favourite as he is one of the most popular and adored celebrity kids. His pictures and videos go viral in no time which is shared by his fan pages on Instagram. Recently, the little cupcake was spotted outside his play school and accompanying him was his cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu who is the daughter of Saif Ali Khan's sister Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu.

The two look adorably cute as they were going inside their play school. While Taimur was in the arms of his nanny, Soha Ali Khan was carrying the little princess Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Little nawab Taimur Ali Khan was dressed in a blue T-shirt and blue denims and Inaaya, on the other hand, was wearing a creamish white top and the pink band on her hair was looking way too cute.

Both Taimur and Innaya are often spotted together chilling with each other and the recent video and photos of the two has taken social media by storm.

Both Taimur and Inaaya are extremely cute. Taimur is the son of Bollywood superstars Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan and is one of the most popular star kids of recent times. He has been in news ever since he was born and now he has his own fan pages at the age of 2. Isn’t that amazing? Taimur Ali Khan’s grandmother Sharmila Tagore in a recent interview said that she feels that Taimur is more popular than her.

Saif Ali Khan also revealed that since Taimur is a very naughty boy, the family has to be very careful when he is playing with Inaaya as she is too small.

