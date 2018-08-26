It is the special occasion of Raksha Bandhan and guess who is looking the cutest on this festival of love and light? Well, it’s none other than our favourite little Nawab Taimur Ali Khan. Dressed in a classy traditional blue and white kurta-pyjama along with a white waist court, Taimur looks like a complete royal nawab as he poses for the camera.

Taimur Ali Khan grabs all eyeballs wherever he goes and his adorable blue eyes and unbeatable charm makes him one of the cutest kids ever! Taimur Ali Khan in his latest photos was seen in festive clothes and his fans from across the globe can’t keep calm after seeing Taimur dressed so cutely.

He may be just 2 years old but has already become a star as Taimur Ali Khan is always surrounded by paparazzi. Taimur Ali Khan is the son of Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan and is one of the most adored and loved celebrity kids. Taimur Ali Khan’s photos and videos steal all the attention and go viral on social media in no time.

Taimur Ali Khan’s grandmother and veteran actress Sharmila Tagore once in an interview said that Taimur Ali Khan is more famous and popular than her. According to daddy Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan loves watching the moon and likes nature, loves playing outdoors and is also very naughty.

Taimur Ali Khan gets clicked wherever he goes as paparazzi follow him everywhere! May it be outside his playschool or his outings with his parents, Taimur Ali Khan gets clicked wherever he goes!

