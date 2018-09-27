Taimur Ali Khan is the most loved celebrity kid of the tinsel town. Every now and then, the little kiddo's photos take over social media by storm. Paparazzi recently caught his glimpse when he was to play in a garden. In one of the video, Taimur can be seen sliding down a swing. Several photos and videos have been shared by the celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani.

The sugar pie looks super adorable as the bodyguard tries to pull him forward on the swing. Dressed in red white striped shirt and brown shorts, Pataudi’s little prince looks as adorable as ever.

But what our caught our attention is that this time Taimur didn’t wave at the paparazzi even after continuously calling out his name. Probably, he was in no mood to greet the shutterbugs this time.

Soon after these photos and videos, the comments section was bombarded with the compliments for the cutie-pie as fans can’t get enough of his photos.

Meanwhile, Taimur’s mother Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to make her debut as a radio jockey for a show. She was recently spotted during her photoshoot. Various photos are surfacing on the social media where she can be seen posing for the cameras. The actor looks as beautiful as ever in the photos. She wore a red cold shoulder outfit with green printed stilletoes. She can be seen setting some major fashion goals.

In a chat show titled Expresso, when asked who picked the name of Taimur, Kareena Kapoor revealed that it was Saif Ali Khan who picked his name as he loves history and articulates on his favourite warriors. Saif had a neighbour whose name was Taimur, he was fascinated by him, and he used to play with him a lot. He remembered the name which means iron.

