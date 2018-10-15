Taimur Ali Khan turns Batman: After leaving everyone smitten by his beautiful smile and gorgeous eyes, Taimur Ali Khan has turned into a superhero to save people from their Monday blues. Let's not start the guessing game, let us tell you that the cute vanilla cupcake has turned into the toughest superhero, Batman.

Taimur Ali Khan’s photographs and outings with his family never fails to delight his fans. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s adorable son is known for giving some tough competition to several Bollywood starts when it comes to fan following and especially with such cute fluffy face, he is always the winner. After leaving everyone smitten by his beautiful smile and gorgeous eyes, Taimur Ali Khan has turned into a superhero to save people from their Monday blues. Let’s not start the guessing game, let us tell you that the cute vanilla cupcake has turned into the toughest superhero, Batman.

This new photo of Taimur Ali Khan in Batman’s cape has taken the internet by storm. With Batman’s cape, Taimur’s cuteness is surely unmissable. Taimur Ali Khan has been the centre of media attention since his first public appearance has reportedly learnt to mage the paparazzi. Recently, a photograph of the young nawab waiving at the media went viral. Reports suggest that Kareena Kapoor’s bubble joy was recently found giggling while the shutterbugs were trying to capture his cute little smile.

From going for a ride with father Saif Ali Khan to taking a dip in the pool, the young Nawab, Taimur Ali Kahn never fails to amaze his fans. Recently while talking to the media about his son, Taimur, Saif Ali Khan said that his son is aware that he is already a star. meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan said that he has gone on his mother.

