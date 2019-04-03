Taimur Ali Khan video: The latest video of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's little son Taimur Ali Khan in which he is seen playing football has taken social media by storm!

Taimur Ali Khan video: Little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan never fails to surprise us with his adorable and cute photos as well as videos which set social media on fire. Like last time the little munchkin was seen riding a horse, this time the little baby boy was snapped playing with a football and the video has gone viral on social media. In the video, we see Taimur Ali Khan with his nanny and other house help and is playing and running behind a football. The way e his running after the ball is way too cute and we see him dressed in a cute grey long tee and black shorts and white sport shoes.

He is undoubtedly one of the cutest, loved and the most popular star kids who is also an Internet sensation with a massive fan base on social media. Apart from football and cricket, Taimur Ali Khan, the son of Bollywood superstars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, also loves riding a horse and playing a guitar.

Taimur Ali Khan is also an animal lover and is often spotted playing with cats and dogs around his house. His pet name is Tim Tim and he is just two years old. However, the little prince of Pataudi has his own fan pages on photo-sharing app Instagram and other social media platforms.

His daddy Saif Ali Khan in a recent interview said that Taimur loves nature and therefore he likes playing outdoor. He also said that he likes watching the moon and is a very naughty kid at times. Taimur Ali Khan has also started interacting with the media as paparazzi follow him everywhere.

He is one of the most popular celebrity kids and also has an adoable fashion sense. Taimur Ali Khan is snapped wherever he goes due to his growing popularity.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More