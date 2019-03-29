Taimur Ali Khan video: Little star Taimur Ali Khan, the son of Bollywood celebrities Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan has once again taken social media by storm after his photos and videos along with daddy Saif started doing rounds on social media.

Taimur Ali Khan video: Bollywood celebrities Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s little son Taimur Ali Khan is always making headlines for his cute photos and adorable videos which are every now and then shared by his numerous fan pages on social media sites such as Instagram, Facebook or Twitter. Taimur, who is the favourite of the paparazzi has a huge fan following and therefore he is always followed by cameras wherever he goes.

Recently, the baby boy was snapped riding a horse and his photos and videos had taken social media by storm and he never fails to impress us with new things which he is either playing with or is holding. Well this time, the Chote Nawab of Pataudi was snapped with his daddy Saif Ali Khan as he was out for a walk in his summer attire and to everyone’s surprise, Taimur Ali Khan was holding a hammer in his hands and we are all wondering why?

However, the best part about the video and photos is that the little cupcake is looking way too cute in a casual white printed tee with blue shorts which is an ideal summer attire. His daddy, on the other hand, who is one of the sexiest Bollywood actors, is dressed in a white kurta-pyjama with a pair of shades and is looking dapper as usual.

Saif Ali Khan, who will soon be seen in the second season of Sacred Games 2 which is a popular Netflix Original series, is often spotted with little baby boy Taimur when he leaves for his gym or his morning walk. Taimur Ali Khan, who is just 2 years old and is already a social media sensation at such young age, is one of the most popular, loved, and adored celebrity kids who has a massive fan base on social media and a number of fan clubs and fan pages on social media platforms.

Taimur Ali Khan, who is also known as Tim Tim which is his pet name is one of the most sensational kids and all thanks to his adorable looks, innocent eyes and cute expressions, the media doesn’t stop clicking him wherever he goes. Taimur Ali Khan has now started interacting with the media as well.

