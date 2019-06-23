Taimur Ali Khan video: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has started shooting for his upcoming film Jawaani Jaaneman. In a video that going viral on social media, Saif's son Taimur Ali Khan can be seen jumping around and playing with Saif on the sets of the film.

Taimur Ali Khan video: Power couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor are currently in London shooting for their upcoming respective films Jawaani Jaaneman and Angrezi Medium. However, it is their son Taimur Ali Khan who is making the most out of his vacation time. In a video that is going viral on social media, Taimur can be seen playing around on the sets on Saif’s film Jawaani Jaaneman.

At one point, the little munchkin can also be seen jumping around before Saif picks up him up in his arms. Dressed in a white t-shirt, blue denim and white sneakers, Taimur looks adorable in the video. The video is sure to make you smile ear to ear. Paparazzi’s favourite Taimur Ali Khan is just 2 years old but his popularity and fandom outreaches some of the celebrities in B-town. The Little nawab often takes social media by storm with his cute antics and adorable photos.

Speaking about the film, Jawaani Jaaneman stars Saif Ali Khan alongside debutant Alaia F and Tabu. Directed by Nitin Kakkar and bankrolled by Black Knight Films and Northern Lights Films, Jawaani Jaaneman will hit the silver screens on November 29, 2019. Earlier this month, Saif Ali Khan and Alaia F were seen cheering for Team India at India Vs Pakistan World Cup match.

On the professional front, Saif Ali Khan will also be seen in upcoming films like Laal Kaptaan, Dil Bechara, Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior and Bhoot Police. Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen in films like Good News, Angrezi Medium, Takht and Laal Singh Chaddha.

