Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s little nawab Taimur Ali Khan is once again all over the news for his adorable clicks. Earlier, the little baby boy had stunned everyone with his cute photos with his nanny wearing white in which he looked like a delicious cup of vanilla ice-cream and now his latest picture which was posted by one of his fan pages on Instagram have taken over the Internet. In the photo, we see Taimur in the arms of his nanny and all thanks to his adorable expressions and charming eyes, the little munchkin’s photos have gone viral on social media in no time.

Dressed in a blue T-shirt with white stripes and orange shorts, Taimur looks like a million bucks as he poses for the camera. Taimur Ali Khan has been paparazzi’s favourite ever since the little baby boy was born.

May it be his pictures while combing his hair or him playing in his school with his friends, Taimur always manages to steal the media attention with his cute and adorable photos and videos.

Even when Taimur was in London with his parents Saif and Kareena, along with other members of the Kapoor family such as Karisma Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Babita, among others, it was Taimur who had grabbed all eyeballs with his charm. Wherever the little baby boy goes, he becomes the talk of the town. May it be a Bollywood marriage, a party or a gathering; Taimur is always the show stealer wherever he goes.

Taimur Ali Khan’s father Saif Ali Khan has often said that Taimur is a very naughty brat and the family has to be very careful when Taimur is playing with his cousin Inaaya. Recently, a video of Taimur playing with Karan Johar’s kids Yash and Roohi had gone viral on the Internet.

