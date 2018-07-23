Filmmaker Karan Johar shared an insight into Taimur Ali Khan and his kids Yash and Roohi Johar's playdate on his official Instagram account. In the video, the social media sensation could be seen playing in a pool full of colourful balls. Taimur's mom and Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan was also spotted at the end of the video.

Being the paparazzi’s favourite to emerging as a social media sensation, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan is already a star in his own might. Winning the hearts of millions with his cute antics comes naturally to the little prince of Bollywood and this time is no different.On July 22, Filmmaker Karan Johar shared an adorable video on his official Instagram handle where the muchkin could be seen enjoying a fun play date with Karan’s kids Yash and Roohi.

In the video, the kids can be seen playing in a pool of colourful balls while Karan shoots the video himself. After rolling in the pool full of colourful balls, a purple toy caught the fancy of Taimur and looked at the camera right after it. At the end of the video, the camera moves away from Taimur and focuses on Kareena Kapoor Khan.

PLAY DATE!!!!! A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Jul 22, 2018 at 5:00am PDT

Earlier this month, Taimur was spotted in London where he was out on a play date with Rannvijay Singha and Priyanka Singha’s daughter Kainat. In the photos from their play date, Taimur and Kainat were spotted sitting on a see-saw while in the other photo, Taimur was seen playing with a bubble gun.

In a latest interview with a leading daily, Saif said that he gets asked more about Bebo and Taimur. Admitting that a lot is written about Taimur, he stated that he enjoys it sometimes but he does not like making gods out of children. Workwise, Saif Ali Khan is currently garnering praises for his performance in Netflix’s series Sacred Games, which also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte while Kareena Kapoor Khan has taken a small break after the super hit success of her latest release Veere Di Wedding.

CAYOUUTTEESSST❤️💕 A post shared by Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi 👼💋 (@taimuralikhanx) on Jun 29, 2018 at 8:47am PDT

Timbur 🤣🤣🤣🤣 A post shared by Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi 👼💋 (@taimuralikhanx) on Jun 29, 2018 at 8:44am PDT

