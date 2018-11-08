Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor celebrated Diwali and shared adorable photos with their babies on Instagram. However, Taimur Ali Khan is the one who stole all the attention wearing a black kurta-pyjama. This year, his Diwali photos have taken over social media and were loved by fans.

Earlier, his photos with his parents on Diwali had gone viral on social media and now the latest photos shared by his aunt and Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor have been breaking the Internet! In the latest photo shared by Karisma Kapoor on her official Instagram account, we see the two sisters Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor are seen posing with their kids in the adorable photo on the special occasion of Diwali. Kareena, with her son Taimur and Karisma Kapoor with her kids Samiera and Kiaan Raj Kapoor, is seen celebrating Diwali.

Taimur looks adorable in an in a black kurta-pyjama as he smiles in the arms of his aunt Karisma Kapoor. The Kapoor family looks graceful as always!

