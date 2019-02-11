Son of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan has been stealing the limelight with his adorable photos and videos! His recent photo shared by one of his fan pages has gone viral on social media.

Taimur Ali Khan is one of the most sensational Bollywood kids

Internet sensation, paparazzi favourite and the little Prince of Pataudi, Taimur Ali Khan has been making his fans go crazy with his adorable photos which are shared by his several fan pages on social media sites such as Instagram and Facebook. In the recent picture shared by his fan pages, Taimur Ali Khan looks adorable as he poses in a cool black T-shirt with blue denim and stylish red shoes! We must say that Taimur is completely rocking this look and his expressions are too adorable!

He has now started interacting with the media and paparazzi and even makes poses when the cameras are around! Not only this, in a recent interview his daddy Saif Ali Khan revealed that Taimur Ali Khan does not like mommy Kareena Kapoor with makeup. Taimur Ali Khan is one of the most sensational Bollywood kids who has been in news ever since he came into this world! He is the Chote nawab of Pataudi and the son of Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Taimur Ali Khan turned 2 years old in December last year and celebrated his birthday in South Africa with mommy Kareena and daddy Saif Ali Khan. He is one of the most loved star kids in India.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More