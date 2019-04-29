Just like many other celebrities, Kareena Kapoor Khan also went to cast her vote for the Lok Sabha elections 2019 and she was accompanied by her little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan!

Voting in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections 2019 has begun and Bollywood celebrities such as Priyanka Chopra, Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Rekha, Rahul Bose, Anupam Kher, Raghu Ram, Prakash Jha, Madhuri Dixit, Pankaj Tripathi, Mahesh Bhatt, Dia Mirza, Divya Dutt, Anupam Kher, Varun Dhawan, Soha Ali Khan, Farah Khan, Ajay Devgn, Arjun Rampal, Malaika Arora, Lara Dutta, Sonali Bendre, Emraan Hashmi, Sanjay Dutt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, among others have cast their votes.

However, the interesting thing here is that Bebo aka Kareena Kapoor Khan went to cast her vote along with her little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan and fans are extremely happy as this is Taimur Ali Khan’s first election.

Although the little Prince of Pataudi does not have the right to vote yet as he is not 18 but it was amazing to see him going to the polling booth along with mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan.

The photos of Taimur Ali Khan along with mom Kareena Kapoor Khan have gone viral on social media and fans cannot get enough of the little cupcake!

In the photo, we see Taimur Ali Khan dressed in an orange shirt with green shorts and yellow shoes and is looking way too adorable! Kareena Kapoor Khan, on the other hand, is looking sexy as usual in a casual white tee with blue denim jeans.

Taimur Ali Khan is one of the most adored and loved star kids who have been stealing the limelight since he was born all thanks to his adorable and cute looks which have made him a social media sensation at such young age. Taimur Ali Khan is only 2 years old but has a massive fan base across the country and has his own fan pages as well.

