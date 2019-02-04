Taimur was seen riding a horse with a wooden whip in his hand this weekend. Taimur's obsession with horses is increasing every time he rides one as this time he took the whip in his hand to guide the horse. Taimur's father Saif Ali Khan also had an obsession with horses as we have seen him riding horses in movies and real life also. Maybe its a way of saying that horses always stay with the royal family.

Like father like son! Taimur Ali Khan just like his father Saif Ali Khan loves to be with horses. In the past, while Taimur has been clicked a number of times while riding horses, this time the little one not only he sat on a horse like a professional rider but also guided it using a small and cute whip. He is doing this almost every weekend like a ritual. His Father Saif Ali Khan always had interest in horses as we have seen him in movies and also in real life. Like Father, son Taimur also seems very fond of horses and why not, when you are part of a royal family, you got to stick with horses as that is something traditional.

We have seen Taimur playing with animals on a regular basis, whether it is about feeding a cow with his father Saif or playing Peekaboo with cats at film sets. Taimur is also seen doing outdoor activities like playing football with his father or sitting inside a snow cave in Switzerland. Taimur also seems to like music as he was also recently seen playing Ukulele. Taimur also visits sets with his father, as Saif is currently shooting for the second season of the Netflix original Sacred Games.

Taimur’s sister who recently made a successful debut with Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput said that Taimur is already the biggest star in the house and has got a major fan following even among celebrities. She said her friends and co-workers Rohit Shetty, Ranveer Singh and Sushant Singh Rajput are also big Taimur fans.

