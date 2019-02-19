Taimur Ali Khan is currently vacationing with his family at the Pataudi Palace. As a pleasant surprise for all those who adore Taimur, a new video has gone viral on social media in which he can be seen soaking up the winter sun and strumming his ukulele. Dressed in a blue outfit, the little munchkin can be seen with his uncle Zahaan Kapoor in the video.

The little nawab of Bollywood Taimur Ali Khan, son of power couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, never misses an opportunity to steal hearts with his cute antics and adorable expressions. Known to be the paparazzi’s favourite, the toddler is too cute to handle and makes everyone go in awe of him every time his photos or videos go viral. As the little munchkin enjoys his mini vacation with family at the Pataudi Palace, a video of him is taking social media by storm.

In the video shared by celebrity photographer Manav Manglani on photo-sharing platform Instagram, Taimur can be seen playing his ukelele while soaking up the sun with his uncle Zahaan Kapoor. Zahaan is the son of Kunal Kapoor, who is the grandson of Shashi Kapoor. Dressed in a blue outfit, Taimur looks a little superstar as he strums the strings of his ukelele.

It was only recently that the Internet came across dolls modelled after Taimur, owing to his massive popularity and fan-following. The photos of the same had flooded social media as one of the unusual discoveries. Reacting to the same, Saif has said that they should probably trademark his name and he is hoping someone sends one of the dolls to him. He added that while he is glad people are making money off of him, he prays to God for his safety and happiness.

Workwise, Saif Ali Khan is gearing up for the second season of Netflix show Sacred Games co-starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Kubbra Sait. With this, he will also be seen in the film Jawani Jaaneman. Meanwhile, Kareena is shooting for her upcoming film Good News and has also been roped in Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More