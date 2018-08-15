Little cupcake Taimur Ali Khan has become the first-star kid to have a personal bodyguard only at the age of 2. This clearly means that the baby boy has a huge fan following and massive stardom and ever since the little nawab was born, he has been grabbing all headlines

Little cupcake Taimur Ali Khan has become the first-star kid to have a personal bodyguard only at the age of 2. This clearly means that the baby boy has a huge fan following and massive stardom and ever since the little nawab was born, he has been grabbing all headlines. May it be his photos or videos, they go viral on social media in no time as soon as they are shared by his fan pages on social media.

Taimur Ali Khan is snapped wherever he goes—outside his playschool, in the garden while playing with his friends, outings with his parents. Son of Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur Ali Khan is one of the most popular and adored star kids and his cute and adorable photos often take social media by storm and Taimur always manages to break the Internet with his striking blue eyes and adorable looks.

Taimur Ali Khan’s latest photo which has been shared by one of his fan pages on Instagram has taken over the Internet and the cuteness overloaded has made the photo go viral in no time. However, this time, this photo of the little munchkin is a bit different from the rest as in this click, Taimur is seen sitting and holding a photo of daddy Saif Ali Khan in hands and is staring at it.

With a cute ponytail, Taimur looks like a million bucks as he stares at the photo of his handsome daddy. Now isn’t this photo adorable? Taimur Ali Khan has already become a star at the age of 2 and according to latest media reports, his parents Saif and Kareena have decided to hire a bodyguard for Taimur keeping in mind his security and safety as lately a fan tried to forcefully click a selfie with the little nawab. Taimur is a very naughty boy and loves nature and playing outside, revealed his daddy Saif Ali Khan in a recent Interview.

