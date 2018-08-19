Taimur Ali Khan is one of the most favourite star kids of the Bollywood and there are no double thoughts about the fact. His smile is too cute to handle and even the camera could not miss the mischief in his tiny little eyes. Recently, the baby was spotted with his nanny while visiting his Nani Babita's house.

Taimur Ali Khan is undoubtedly the most followed star kid of the tinsel town. Shutterbugs love to click Taimur and we totally support them because c’mon we all know how cute and adorable Taimur looks everytime he poses to the camera. It just takes a few seconds for his pictures to went viral and the moment you see them it just takes your heart away. His smile is too cute to handle and even the camera could not miss the mischief in his tiny little eyes. Recently, the baby was spotted with his nanny while visiting his Nani Babita’s house.

Donning a red polo shirt and blue denim shirt, Taimur was looking adorable as he does always. As the Junior Pataudi has learned how to walk properly, he doesn’t need someone’s support to carry him from one place to another. The little munchkin has also learned how to respond the shutterbugs, and he has totally aced the art. While Taimur is keeping Grandma Babita busy with his cuteness, his mother Kareena is on her way to Dubai with sister Karisma for a girls trip.

A couple of days back, Taimur was seen with father Nawab Saif Ali Khan on his birthday. The father-son duo was looking super cute together. Recently, Saif Ali Khan made headlines following the success of Sacred Games. The picture went viral the moment it appeared on the social media. And, the picture was truly a return gift for Taimur and Saif’s fan out there.

Sucha laddoo 🍬💘 A post shared by Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi 👼💋 (@taimuralikhanx) on Aug 15, 2018 at 6:23pm PDT

