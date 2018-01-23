Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's son, Taimur Ali Khan is the talk of the town once again as his recent picture, in which the little baby is trying to comb his hair has gone viral on social media and has taken the internet by storm in no time. Taimur has always been in news for his adorable looks and charming eyes.

In the latest, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s son was captured trying to brush his own hair and the picture has obviously taken the internet by storm, as the little Nawab looks like a treat to the eyes. In the picture, the little munchkin is comfortably sitting on someone’s lap with a cute baby comb in his hands and he is adorably trying to comb his hair. His expressions in the picture are to die for! Recently, daddy Saif Ali Khan revealed Taimur’s pet name which is equally cute—Tim.

When asked how he would deal with all the stardom bombarded on him right from a very tender age, Saif said, “You have to sit him down, the minute he can understand it. And it’ll start with calling the people at home and not yelling. It’ll be manners, it’ll be ‘Please, Thank You, Aadaab’. It’ll be discipline from young age. At least we know these things. These Bombay kids are out of control. He’ll be very well behaved. And honestly if he does his ‘namaste’ right, he’ll score points. Have you seen Sara’s aadaab when she was younger? This is it. This is what we need, a nice aadaab from Tim. Tim by the way.”