Taimur Ali Khan is probably one of the coolest kids as after celebrating his 2nd birthday in South Africa with parents Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, the little nawab of Pataudi celebrated his New Year in Switzerland with his mommy Kareena and daddy Saif. Soon after many photos from his New Year vacation took social media by storm, the latest photo of the cupcake has been shared by one of his fan pages and the photo is being loved by all his fans!

In the photo, we see Taimur Ali Khan posing with his parents as his daddy is carrying him on his shoulders. Taimur, in the photo, is looking adorably cute in a black jacket with a cute hoodie and his expressions are to die for! Saif Ali Khan, on the other hand, looks dapper in a cool white and black jacket while Bebo slays in a sexy black court with blue denim jeans.

Taimur Ali Khan is one of the most popular star kids and is paparazzi favourite. Cameras follow him everywhere and he gets snapped wherever he goes!

