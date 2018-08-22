In the photo, we see Taimur Ali Khan in the arms of Bollywood heartthrob Salman Khan and we must say that the little cupcake is looking way too adorable in the arms of the one and only Bollywood Dabangg Salman Khan.

Little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan grabbed all eyeballs when a picture of him holding the national flag on the 72nd Independence Day had taken over the Internet and now another photo of the little nawab has gone viral on social media. In the photo, we see Taimur Ali Khan in the arms of Bollywood heartthrob Salman Khan and we must say that the little cupcake is looking way too adorable in the arms of the one and only Bollywood Dabangg Salman Khan.

In the photo, we see the little baby boy playing with Salman Khan’s bracelet and both of them in a single frame have driven millions of fans crazy. Salman Khan is one of the most popular Bollywood actors who has millions of fan followers across the globe and Taimur Ali Khan, on the other hand, has a massive number of fans only at the age of 2.

Taimur Ali Khan has many fan pages on social media sites and one of his fan pages on Instagram shared his adorable photo which has now taken over the Internet. Dressed in a blue T-shirt and mustard coloured pants, Taimur looks like a million bucks in the photo. Salman Khan, on the other hand, looked dapper in a simple blue T-shirt and denim jeans.

The way Salman Khan is looking at Taimur Ali Khan in the photo with a big smile has stolen millions of hearts. Taimur Ali Khan is one of the most adored celebrity kids and his photos and videos go viral on social media in no time. Salman Khan and Taimur Ali Khan’s photo is being loved by fans.

Salman Khan is currently shooting for his upcoming film Bharat which is being helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The film also stars Katrina Kaif in the lead role.

