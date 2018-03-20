Little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan, who steals our heart with his cuteness, was out with his family when he was captured in his shirtless avatar. The star kid has taken the internet by storm by his adorable photos as he was out with daddy Saif Ali Khan and mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan enjoying a nice day-out. The little munchkin, along with his parents, was accompanied by aunt Soha Ali Khan, her husband Kunal Kemmu, and their little babydoll Inaaya.

One of the most lovable and charming star kid, Taimur Ali Khan, who steals away all the attention with his cute smile, striking eyes, and innocent expressions, was spotted with daddy Saif Ali Khan and mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan enjoying a nice day-out. The little munchkin, along with his parents, was accompanied by aunt Soha Ali Khan, her husband Kunal Kemmu, and their little babydoll Inaaya. Both the little cupcakes were looking absolutely adorable as they were posing with their parents. However, it was little Nawab Taimur Ali Khan who stole the show the shirtless picture of the little cupcake has made everyone go gaga over him!

In the picture, we see shirtless Taimur Ali Khan wearing navy blue shorts as he is relaxing in Daddy Saif Ali Khan’s lap. The star kid is giving breath-taking expressions to the camera and his pictures while suns soaking has gone viral on social media in no time. Earlier this week, the cupcake was seen enjoying a day out with father Saif Ali Khan in a park and the father-son combination was absolutely adorable! Saif returned to Mumbai recently from his shoot in Rajasthan and seems like Taimur was way too excited to see his darling daddy.

Recently, actor-turned-author Soha Ali Khan revealed that she gets worried when Taimur is alone with Inaaya and said, “ Taimur is at an age where he wants to explore everything. He is now able to hold things, his grip is getting stronger. He is also into snatching things and throwing them away. Inaaya is too small now and so we are constantly scared to have them too close to each other. Especially Bhai (Saif) gets really worried whenever Taimur tries to get closer to where Inaaya is.”

ALSO READ: Taimur Ali Khan’s adorable day out with daddy Saif Ali Khan; see photos | Kangana Ranaut opens up about her love life; says I was always the one who got dumped

ALSO READ: Brahmastra: Mouni Roy has found her ‘Best Boy-friend’ in Ayan Mukerji; see photo

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App