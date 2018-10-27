Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan is one of the most adored star kids. His photos and videos go viral on social media in no time and his throwback photo with mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan has taken over the Internet.

It has been a while since we have seen the adorable and cute photos of little nawab Taimur Ali Khan. The baby boy has been away from paparazzi for quite some time now but his fans are really missing his adorable photos and videos. On Saturday, a throwback photo of Taimur Ali Khan with his mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan started surfacing on the Internet and the photo has gone viral as soon as it was shared by one of Taimur’s fan pages.

In the photo, we see the little cupcake enjoying a ride on a merry-go-round while his mommy is holding him. Kareena Kapoor Khan looks hot in a black top and denim jeans and Taimur looks like a prince in a pink T-shirt. The expressions of Taimur’s face are priceless and this throwback photo has been breaking the Internet! Taimur Ali Khan is the son of Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan and is one of the most loved star kids.

He has been making headlines ever since he was born and his throwback photo has left fans asking more for his new photos. Unfortunately, for some reason, Saif and Kareena are making paparazzi stay away from Taimur Ali Khan.

