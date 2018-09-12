Bollywood's little nawab Taimur Ali Khan's throwback photo with daddy Saif Ali Khan has made all his fans go awww! In the photo, which has been shared by one of Taimur Ali Khan’s fan pages on Instagram, we see little Taimur in daddy Saif Ali Khan's arms.

Bollywood’s little nawab Taimur Ali Khan’s throwback photo with daddy Saif Ali Khan has made all his fans go awww! In the photo, which has been shared by one of Taimur Ali Khan’s fan pages on Instagram, we see little Taimur in daddy Saif Ali Khan’s arms. You know what is so special and cute about this photo which has once again taken over the Internet? It is the shirtless little munchkin who has grabbed all headlines by their tails.

While Saif looks dapper in a casual black Tee, Taimur looks like a little cupcake as she poses for the camera. The shirtless cupcake who is already a star in this little age has been stealing the limelight ever since the baby boy was born. Not only the paparazzi follow him everywhere but now even Taimur has started making poses as soon as he sees the camera and media.

Taimur Ali Khan is one of the most adored celebrity kids who has his own fan pages on social media. His photos and videos which are shared by his fan pages go viral in no time and now his throwback photo is being loved by all his fans! View all his photos here!

