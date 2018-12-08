Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan will be soon turning 2 years old on December 20 this year. However, parents of the Chhote Nawab of Pataudi threw a party for the little cupcake on Friday—December 7 where all the celeb kids who are great friends with Taimur were present.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan will be soon turning 2 years old on December 20 this year. However, parents of the Chhote Nawab of Pataudi threw a party for the little cupcake on Friday—December 7 where all the celeb kids who are great friends with Taimur were present. From Amrita Arora’s sons Azaan and Rayaan to Soha Ali Khan’s daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, everyone was present at Taimur Ali Khan’s birthday party!

Several photos and videos from the party went viral on social media soon after they started surfacing on the Internet and now a new video of little baby boy Taimur Ali Khan from the party has taken over the Internet! In the video, we see Tim dressed in an adorable blue T-shirt with denim jeans and he is seen having a gala time at his pre-birthday party! Taimur Ali Khan is one of the most popular celebrity kids who has become a social media sensation and paparazzi is crazy about him! According to daddy Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan loves watching the moon and playing outdoors.

His mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan in a recent interview said that Taimur Ali Khan is a naughty kid.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More