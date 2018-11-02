Taimur and Inaaya ethnic look: The two munchkins of Bollywood-Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu were spotted next to their mothers- Kareena Kapoor Khan and Soha Ali Khan wearing traditional outfits. The photo was shared on Instagram on November 2, on Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram fan page.

On the occasion of Diwali party, both of the divas looked simple yet beautiful

Taimur and Inaaya ethnic look: The two most loving cuties of Bollywood- Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, were spotted sitting next to their mothers-Kareena Kapoor Khan and Soha Ali Khan wearing traditional outfits. The little munchkins looked super cute while they sat on their mommies’ laps. Kareena and Soha were also seen in beautiful in ethnic attires. The photo was shared on Instagram on November 2, on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram fan page.

While Soha looked quite elegant in a golden-red coloured suit, superstar Kareena in a grey outfit looked way too classy. On the occasion of Diwali party, both of the divas looked simple yet beautiful. Similarly, their kids were seen in traditional outfit, Taimur was seen in orange and white kurta-Pyajama, cutie Inaaya wore a red kurta with orange pants. Not to be missed was her light pink bow-shaped cute hair clip.

The Kapoor family is known to celebrate all the festivals, media reports pointed out that Soha was also seen in Arpita Khan’s Ganesh Utsav in September this year. While Kareena visited her aunt for the rituals.

In the below photo, shared on Instagram by Soha herself, Daddy Saif, Mama Soha and kids are seen having a gala time on the occasion of Rakhi.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More