After announcing the birth of her first child Stormi, Reailty TV star and beauty mogul Kylie Jenner's first picture with her daughter has become the most the liked picture on Instagram. While Bollywood fans of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan seem to just can't get enough over their first child Taimur Ali Khan, Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi has also enrolled her name of being one of the most adorable kids in Hollywood.

Yesterday, Kylie revealed the name of her daughter with rapper boyfriend Travis Scott and today she has surpassed the likes of Beyoncé, Rumi and Sir to become the most-liked photo on Instagram

Before the naissance of Stormi, it was Queen B who broke the internet when she made the announcement of her sons, Rumi and Sir on Instagram. The pop singer clinched the famous social media title in July and fetched more than 11 million likes through her social media handle. The 20-year old beauty mogul shared her blockbuster post on Tuesday and captioned the photo wit the name of her first child with rapper Travis Scott. With the post Kylie revealed the name of her newborn daughter Stormi Webster.

Kylier Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed their baby girl on February 1st. Jenner then confirmed the news through her Instagram handle two days later on Sunday where she addressed her 100 million followers. The youngest inductee to the Kardashian-Jenner family, Stormi arrived at arrived at 4:43 PM local US time and weighed in around 8lbs. “I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” she wrote. “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world,” Jenner said in her post on Instagram.