Bollywood's most adorable father-daughter duo Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan are once again stealing hearts with their photo. This throwback photo of the Pataudis is surfacing on the internet and the fans can't keep calm. Right from the childhood days of Sara Ali Khan, this photo is sure to keep you drooling with its cuteness. Take a look!

Bollywood’s next-gen actor Sara Ali Khan continues to be the talk-of-the-town with her dapper looks. The diva never misses a chance to loot hearts with her charming smile and happy vibes. In such a short span, Sara Ali Khan has made everyone a fan of her. Every youngster is crushing over her adorable smile and since the time Sara has danced on Aankh Marey, fans can’t keep calm.

Well, the Pataudi girl has got the good-looks from her father Saif Ali Khan who is the hottest Pataudi possible. The father-daughter duo also graced Karan’s coffee couch and left fans in splits. One of the most adorable duo, Sara Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan are rarely seen together and get captured by the camera but this photo of them is surfacing the internet. This picture of Sara with daddy Saif from her childhood days will leave you in drools. The munchkin is giving a sad expression but looks too cute to handle, while daddy Saif looks handsome as ever. Take a look!

This throwback photo is yet again buzzing the internet for its cuteness and fans are showering it with love. Cute little Sara is all-dolled up in a pink attire while daddy Saif can be seen wearing a red t-shirt. Sara Ali Khan is one of the most loved new-gen actors and thus bags a massive fan following. Recently, she shared photos from her magazine photoshoot, looking smoking hot. Take a look!

