Indians are obsessed with Bollywood stars and the new age paparazzi culture is giving way to it. In the age of digitalisation not only stars are getting attention by paps but also take photos of star kids, star siblings and star spouses and others related to the celebs are making headlines. Some celebrities like unwanted attention and some are afraid of it. This new culture of taking photos of celebs anywhere or everywhere has ruined their private lives.

From Taimur Ali Khan to Shayana Kapoor, star kids have become social media sensations all because of paps. Nobody would know them if paparazzi culture didn’t exist. They are snapped going to the school, gym, party or just hanging out with the family in the city or abroad. They have gained popularity on social media because all the latest updates are given to the fans.

Here’s the list of 5 social media sensations who gained popularity because of paparazzi:

Taimur Ali Khan

Son of Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan has been making headlines from the time of his birth. In this age, he has gained more popularity than his parents. Taimur has millions of followers and all his photos and videos get viral on the internet. Fans love to watch the star kid while going to school or spending time with his parents. The little bundle of joy has no idea how famous he is and all the credit goes to paps. Nobody would have known him if his snaps and clips were not posted on the internet.

Khushi Kapoor

Daughter of late Bollywood actor Sri Devi and sister of Dhadak actor Jahnvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor gained popularity after paps started clicking pictures of her while going to the gym or being a part of a social gathering with family, friends or other B-Town stars. Khushi has not signed any film yet still people know her because she’s a star kid.

Shanaya Kapoor

Daughter of Sanjay Kapoor and Bollywood style icon Sonam Kapoor’s cousin, Shanaya Kapoor has a massive fan following on social media. The star kid is spotted with cousins, parents or friends in social gatherings. Mostly she is spotted partying with Chunky Panday’s daughter Ananya Panday and Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan. All her latest pictures go viral on the internet, thanks to paps.

Sunny Leone Kids

Bollywood Diva Sunny Leone is already a social media sensation with millions of followers and now her kids are being spotted repeatedly by paparazzi. Her son was also compared to Kareena’s son Taimur who is himself a big star. Fans love seeing photos and videos of Sunny with her three kids hanging out in the city or celebrating any festival. The kids would have got no popularity if they were not Sunny’s children or if they were not snapped by paps.

Mira Rajput

Wife of Kabir Singh actor Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput doesn’t belong to the film eternity and got fame after marrying Shahid. Mira has 2 million followers on Instagram and is spotted by fans while going to the gym or spending time with family and friends. The credit goes to social media and most importantly paps. Recently, Mira was also seen on the cover page of Vogue magazine with husband Shahid.

