After Saif Ali Khan came out to refute reports of him being against the paparazzi going gaga over Taimur, the prince of Pataudi today gave an eyeful to his fans when he stepped out with his nanny. The little muchkin following her sister, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu who looked super cute as she posed wearing Halloween costume, stepped out in his own style giving a spooky touch with his T-shirt on the occasion of Halloween and the fans seem to love it.

While he was not in full disguise like his sister Inaaya, his T-shirt gave the Halloween twist to the day. Taimur stepped out wearing a T with an animated monster image printed on it seems to be in tandem with the Halloween spirit. The printed monster was smiling and a droplet of blood was oozing out from the side, however, still, it looked super cute on the little cupcake. He was also wearing a pair of white shorts and sneakers along with the monster T-shirt.

Recently, Saif Ali Khan during an interview during Baazar, he revealed that almost all the producers he has worked with in the past have jokingly asked if they could use Taimur. He said that some wanted to put rubber bands on his head much like Saif’s character in Kaalakaandi.

However, Saif revealed that after he shared his idea with Kareena Kapoor Khan, she scolded him and asked him to not to be cheap.

