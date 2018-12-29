Taimur Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are currently vacationing in the winter wonderland and they can't look happier. The Khans are joined by philanthropist Natasha Poonawalla and her family. Recently, Natasha took to her Instagram handle to share this beautiful picture, which has started breaking the Internet as it is overloaded with cuteness.

After making us all wanting for a family trip to South Africa, the Pataudis are now busy making us crave for another trip that too to nowhere else, but to the heaven on earth, Switzerland. Taimur Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are currently vacationing in the winter wonderland and they can’t look happier. The Khans are joined by philanthropist Natasha Poonawalla and her family. Recently, Natasha took to her Instagram handle to share this beautiful picture, which has started breaking the Internet as it is overloaded with cuteness.

In the picture, the Veere Di Wedding star is donning this yellow jacket paired with denim jackets while Saif is, as usual, looking dapper in his new all-black avatar. Coming to the little munchkin Taimur, once again he is stealing all the attention with his super cute look. The picture also features the Poonawalla family who are having a gala time with the Pataudi family. Here’s take a look at the picture that has been doing the rounds on several social media platforms.

Earlier on Christmas, Taimur Ali Khan made his fans go aww with his adorable looks at Kapoor’s annual Christmas luch. Here are some of the pictures that have been wreaking havoc on the Instagram:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More