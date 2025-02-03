Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu, who starred in the iconic role of Dong Shan Cai in the beloved 2001 TV series Meteor Garden, has died at 48. According to reports, Hsu succumbed to complications from pneumonia she developed while on a family vacation in Japan during the Lunar New Year holiday. Dee Hsu, her younger sister, […]

Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu, who starred in the iconic role of Dong Shan Cai in the beloved 2001 TV series Meteor Garden, has died at 48. According to reports, Hsu succumbed to complications from pneumonia she developed while on a family vacation in Japan during the Lunar New Year holiday. Dee Hsu, her younger sister, confirmed the news with words of deep sadness. She addressed Barbie as her dearest sister, thanking God for allowing them to spend time together.

Hsu’s death has sent shockwaves through the entertainment world, particularly across Asia, where she was adored for her portrayal of Shan Cai in Meteor Garden. The series, based on the Japanese manga Boys Over Flowers, made her an international sensation. Her character, a working-class girl caught in a love triangle with the heirs of powerful families, captured the hearts of millions, particularly across Mandarin-speaking regions and Southeast Asia.

Meteor Garden was a cultural phenomenon, launching Hsu’s career as well as catapulting her co-stars to stardom. The actors who played the F4 band members—Jerry Yan, Vanness Wu, Ken Chu, and Vic Chou—became household names and one of the biggest Mandopop acts of the 2000s. F4’s popularity continued to grow internationally to make Meteor Garden one of the most influential dramas of its time.

Though her acting career went a bit cold after Meteor Garden, Hsu is still one of the entertainment industry’s favorites. She was seen in a number of TV dramas and films like Corner With Love and Summer’s Desire. She even did reality TV. Hsu stepped out of acting in 2012 but did not disappear from the public eye with her bubbly personality and charm.

Fans around the world have taken to social media to express their sadness. In a touching tribute, F4 member Ken Chu shared a black screen and a photo of himself with Hsu, writing: “What a bolt from the blue.” A close friend of Hsu’s and fellow TV personality, Aya Liu, poured out her sorrows on Weibo, saying that she has just met Hsu and said they will be meeting more frequently. “I didn’t think that would be our last gathering,” Liu wrote. “Rest in peace, the most beautiful queen.”

Hsu had a history of health issues, including epilepsy and heart disease, and had been hospitalized in the past due to seizures. Despite these challenges, she remained a resilient and vibrant presence in the entertainment world.

Hsu’s private life has also been subjected to publicity. She was married to Chinese entrepreneur Wang Xiaofei in 2010; they have two children and later divorced in 2021. She later wed South Korean DJ and singer Koo Jun-yup, whom she will survive her husband and whom she was survived by in 2022. Survived by her husband and her children from the earlier marriage.

