One of the most popular filmmakers Karan Johar always tops news headlines for one reason or the other. Recently, the director graced Neha Dhupia's show No Filter Neha and talked about his upcoming big project Takht. Scattering light on the plot of the movie, Karan said that it is something he has always chased and wanted to bring to people and finally, Sumit Roy, who is the writer of the movie came to him with this story of Dara (Shikoh) and Aurangzeb.

One of the most popular filmmakers Karan Johar always tops news headlines for one reason or the other. Recently, the director graced Neha Dhupia’s show No Filter Neha and talked about his upcoming big project Takht. With the power cast including Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor, the movie is already basking a lot of attention and now, Karan’s statement has made everyone even more excited for it.

Scattering light on the plot of the movie, Karan said that it is something he has always chased and wanted to bring to people and finally, Sumit Roy, who is the writer of the movie came to him with this story of Dara (Shikoh) and Aurangzeb. He then explained that this is the first time Karan is on-record telling what the story will be all about. Expressing his excitement, he said that this is the part of history that he is very passionate about and can’t wait to start prepping up for it.

The movie Takht is all set to get on the floors in September 2019. With the glorious star cast and the historic plot, the drama is going to be on the ultimate level. While we witness KJo’s super anticipation for the film, you can tune in to Neha Dhupia’s show to hear for this candid conversation.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More