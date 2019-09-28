Takht: Karan Johar is nervous for his upcoming film Takht. Director says, stars like Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar has invested their time and hard work in the film as it is based on periodic drama so it should be portrayed in the right way, so this task is making him nervous.

Takht: Karan Johar's dil is in mushkil, says history has to be told in right dramatic way

Takht: Filmmaker Karan Johar is all set to entertain and take audiences to Indian historic trip with his upcoming film Takht. The director in an interview opens up about his nervousness related to film as it is based on a relevant piece of history.

Karan said, he had never been so nervous for any of his films like he is for Takht, the film is related to Mughal’s era, so to know incisive about Shah Jahan, Dara Shukoh and Aurangzeb he had done a soulful research on each of these characters to understand their minds about highs, failings and ambition.

The director added, usually with his every project he feels excited and happy to start this new project but this time bringing up historic period drama on the silver screen is a more daunting task to him. Audiences has an expectation with these kinds of films because it’s a periodic drama and has to be told in a right and decent way.

Karan further added and said, when audiences will watch the film then only they will get to know what he is talking about, as Dara Shukoh and Aurangzeb were relevant in history and today also. Ranveer Singh will play the former in the film.

Asked about handling star-studded cast, to which Karan replied, all these actors are his friends, so he has earlier worked with them, it is nothing like that, he is happy working with them, but Karan raises his concern and said, it is not only him but actors has also invested their hard work and time into the film.

Meanwhile, the star cast of the film is Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. The film is slated to hit the silver screens in the year 2020.

