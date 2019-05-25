Karan Johar's period drama film Takht is one of the highly anticipated films which features an ensemble cast. Recent reports revealed that due to the delay in the first shooting schedule, the release date of the film is pushed. Earlier the film was supposed to release at the beginning of 2020 which will now hit the screens at Diwali 2020.

Karan Johar is among the top-rated actors who misses no opportunity to impress fans with his interesting storylines. Currently, the director is gearing up for his upcoming film Takht, which is one of the highly-anticipated films of the year. Due to the ensemble cast and intriguing storyline, the film is making headlines since its announcement. The film is set in Mughal times and it is expected that the film will create a huge buzz at the box office. The period drama features Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles.

Earlier the shoot of the film which was scheduled to begin in mid-2019 but now has been delayed. As per the recent reports due to the delay in the shoot, the release date of the film is also pushed. The film will be a visual treat and will narrate an ancient story set in the backdrop of Mughals. Since the film has so much to narrate and to showcase, the pre-production of the film is taking a long time more than it was expected.

As per the plan, the pre-production stage of the film was supposed to end a while back but unfortunately, it is still not completed and will take another few months. As per the recent reports, the schedule of the film will now commence from the year-end.

Earlier, the film was supposed to release at the beginning of 2020 but now the release date has been shifted to Diwali 2020, in November. Reports reveal that the film will feature Ranveer Singh as Dara Shukoh, Vicky Kaushal in Aurangzeb’s role, Anil Kapoor in Shahjahan’s role, Kareena in Shahjahan’s daughter Jahanara Begum’s role, Alia Bhatt will be romancing Ranveer Singh, meanwhile, Bhumi will play the role of Aurangzeb’s wife. Moreover, Janhvi will play the role of a slave in the period drama.

It seems that Karan Johar is much-excited for the film and is leaving no chance of impressing fans starting from the storyline to the characters of the film.

