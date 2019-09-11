Takht: Filmmaker Karan Johar is currently busy with the preparation of his next project–Takht. It is a period drama film which will feature Kareena Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and Bhumi Pednekar. Reports reveal that the film will go on floors in February. Read the details here–

Karan Johar's period drama likely to go on floors in February 2020 in Italy

Takht: After introducing the audience with different subjects in his films and entertaining them by celebrating small aspects like friendship, love, family, loss and crazy love stories, Karan Johar is back on-screens with his upcoming film– Takht. It is a period drama film, set in Mughal era which showcases the story of Aurangzeb and Dara Shikoh.

Karan Johar announced about the film long back and since then, the director has been working rigorously on the project in terms of visuals, pre-production plans and other detailing. Since, the time the project has been introduced, fans are eagerly waiting for the film to hit the theatres. Consisting of an ensemble cast of Kareena Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles, it is said to be among the highly anticipated films of 2020.

Recently, the reports revealed that the film will go on floors in February 2020 and will be shot in Italy. Reports reveal that currently, the filmmaker is busy working on the visuals as the film is based in the Mughal era so the entire essence of the story remains with stunning visuals.

Reports reveal that since the film captures history, Karan Johar is personally working on making attractive castles and architecture so that apart from the story, the audience also get hooked with the visuals. Reports reveal that the makers want to take the project on a large scale so the shoot will begin in Italy. However, the indoor scenes will be shooted in Mumbai itself. It is predicted that the film might release at the end of 2020. Reportedly, Karan Johar will direct Takht after his film Lust Stories.

Moreover, Karan Johar has recently collaborated with Netflix through his digital content company–Dharmatic Entertainment for producing many fiction and non-fiction stories, which will be quite interesting.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App