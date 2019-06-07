Takht: Karan Johar's multi starrer mega-budget movie starring kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, and Alia Bhatt will go on floors this December 2019. Kareena Kapoor and Krana Johar will be collaborating for another hit movie after a gap of eighteen years.

Takht: Director cum producer Karan Johar is back with his ambitious project Takht after box office fail Kalank and Student of the Year 2. After having back to back two box office fails, Karan Johar will start shooting for his grand movie Takht, which will star some of the biggest names of Bollywood such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt in lead roles.

If reports go by, the movie is said to go on floors this December and release in 2020. Apart from Kareena Kapoor and Padmavati star Ranveer Singh, the movie will also star Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles.

Kareena Kapoor who will be seen collaborating with Karan Johar after a gap of eighteen-years said in an interview that she is very happy to be back with Karan Johar after Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gum. We will start shooting the film this December.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor is busy as a bee with making her Television debut with Dance India Dance to starring with Irfaan Khan in Angrezi Medium and to be back with her partner in crime Akshay Kumar in Good News. Kareena has one busy year.

Apart from Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh will be collaborating with Karan Johar in a period film for the very first time after Simmba. The Rohit Shetty directorial venture and Karan Johar production was a massive hit at the box office and earnred more than Rs 200 crore.

Followed by Kalank star Alia Bhatt who started her acting career with Karan Johar in Studnet of the year will be seen working with him in the period film for the third time.

Watch some of the hit songs of Kareena Kapoor here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App