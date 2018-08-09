Takht: Filmmaker Karan Johar is back on the director's seat for his next directorial titled Takht. Starring Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor, the magnum opus is scheduled to hit the screens in 2020.

All you need to know about Karan Johar's magnum opus Takht!

After Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Karan Johar is all set to don the director’s cap in his next titled Takht. Deemed as a historical magnum opus on Mughal Dynasty that revolves around two brothers, Takht stars Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. The film will hit the screens in the year 2020.

Revealing the lead-cast of the film on his official Twitter handle, Karan Johar stated that Takht is an incredible story embedded in history and revolves around an epic battle for the Mughal throne. With this, he added Takht is a story of a family, ambition, greed, betrayal, love and succession. It is about the War of Love.

An incredible story embedded in history…

An epic battle for the majestic Mughal throne…

A story of a family, of ambition, of greed, of betrayal, of love & of succession…

TAKHT is about WAR for LOVE….@dharmamovies @apoorvamehta18 pic.twitter.com/BQg6SvdFfb — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 9, 2018

According to the latest report by a leading daily, Ranveer Singh will essay the role of Dara Shukoh while Vicky Kaushal will essay the role of his younger brother Aurangzeb. Kareena Kapoor Khan will be playing the role of Ranveer’s on-screen sister Jahanara Begum in the film while Alia Bhatt will be seen as his love interest in the film.

The screenplay of the film is by Sumit Roy while the dialogues are by Hussain Haidry and Sumit Roy. Giving the due credit to the writers, Karan noted that writers are the heartbeat and soul of a film. With a stellar star-cast and an interesting story-line, Takht has undoubtedly raised excitement among the fans and promises to be one of the biggest releases of 2020.

Thrilled to be a part of @karanjohar 's historical magnum opus with a stellar cast! Watch out for more!#TAKHT @dharmamovies @apoorvamehta18 pic.twitter.com/oensS1r03y — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) August 9, 2018

