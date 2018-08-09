Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor are all set to share the screen-space for Karan Johar’s magnum opus titled Takht. Donning the director’s hat for Takht, the film will be bankrolled by Apoorva Mehta and Hiroo Yash Johar under Dharma Productions.

Taking his fans with a huge surprise with the announcement of the film, Karan wrote that Takht is an incredible story embedded in the history and revolves around an epic battle for the majestic Mughal throne. He further added that the film is a story of a family, ambition, greed, betrayal, love and succession. It will be about the war for love.

After the star-cast of the film expressed their excitement to be a part of the film, fans could not keep calm and took to social media to express their excitement. With this, several fans expressed their keen interest in guessing who will be essaying which historical personality in the film.

If the latest reports are to be believed, Ranveer will be playing the role of Dara Shukoh. Vicky will be seen essaying the role of his younger brother Aurangzeb while Kareena will be seen playing the role of Ranveer’s sister Jahanara Begum. With this, while Alia will be seen reportedly paired opposite Ranveer, Janhvi will be paired opposite Vicky in the film.

The magnum opus is scheduled to hit the screens in 2020.

Here’s how fans are reacting to the announcement of the film: 

