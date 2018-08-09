Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor are all set to join hands for Karan Johar's magnum opus titled Takht and fans cannot keep calm. Scheduled to hit the screens in 2020, the annoucement of the film has raised excitement among the fans.

Takht is scheduled to hit the screens in 2020.

Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor are all set to share the screen-space for Karan Johar’s magnum opus titled Takht. Donning the director’s hat for Takht, the film will be bankrolled by Apoorva Mehta and Hiroo Yash Johar under Dharma Productions.

Taking his fans with a huge surprise with the announcement of the film, Karan wrote that Takht is an incredible story embedded in the history and revolves around an epic battle for the majestic Mughal throne. He further added that the film is a story of a family, ambition, greed, betrayal, love and succession. It will be about the war for love.

An incredible story embedded in history…

An epic battle for the majestic Mughal throne…

A story of a family, of ambition, of greed, of betrayal, of love & of succession…

TAKHT is about WAR for LOVE….@dharmamovies @apoorvamehta18 pic.twitter.com/BQg6SvdFfb — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 9, 2018

After the star-cast of the film expressed their excitement to be a part of the film, fans could not keep calm and took to social media to express their excitement. With this, several fans expressed their keen interest in guessing who will be essaying which historical personality in the film.

If the latest reports are to be believed, Ranveer will be playing the role of Dara Shukoh. Vicky will be seen essaying the role of his younger brother Aurangzeb while Kareena will be seen playing the role of Ranveer’s sister Jahanara Begum. With this, while Alia will be seen reportedly paired opposite Ranveer, Janhvi will be paired opposite Vicky in the film.

The magnum opus is scheduled to hit the screens in 2020.

Here’s how fans are reacting to the announcement of the film:

Seems like Anil Kapoor will be essaying the role of Emperor Shah Jahan. Considering the kinda chemistry he shares with Ranveer off & on screen. Just imagine the emotional sequences takes place between them. #Takht — mustafa (@thatboymusty) August 8, 2018

My completely wrong guess for who’s playing what in #Takht

Ranveer – Dara Shikoh

Bebo- Jahanara Begum

Alia – Roshanara Begum

Vicky – Aurangzeb

Bhumi – Dara’s wife

Janhvi – maybe Aurangzeb’s love interest?

Anil Kapoor – Shah Jahan — Fari (@Fariikina) August 8, 2018

Me currently doing research on the entire Mughal dynasty trying to figure out everyone’s roles #Takht pic.twitter.com/qL0WbaVpZP — khushi (@bollyalways) August 8, 2018

He’s gonna give me PERFORMANCES, he’s gonna give me SETS, he’s gonna give me LOCATIONS, he’s gonna give me COSTUMES, he’s gonna give me MUSIC, he’s gonna give me A STORY (hopefully). Yes, king @karanjohar, I DESERVE. #Takht pic.twitter.com/8fWxvHHa9b — Other Sal (@ohheysalman) August 8, 2018

Imagine a poster featuring all the siblings! Kareena, Ranveer, Bhumi and Vicky #Takht — Ciara (@Ciara2460) August 8, 2018

OMG ITS OFFICIAL!!! WHAT AN ENSEMBLE!!!! At this point idec that its a period drama directed by KJo (lol) JUST LOOK AT ALL OF THAT TALENT & BEAUTY THIS MOVIE WILL HAVE!!!! #TAKHT pic.twitter.com/77a5lk6jq1 — Ranveer's Bæ (@LilMiss_Sana) August 8, 2018

Let me the 1st to wish ( n only coz I wake up the earliest)my dear friend @karanjohar on the announcement of his grand new film #Takht .. kill it karu👍🏻🎉 — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) August 9, 2018

So in this war of siblings it's going to be Kareena (Jahanara) and Ranveer (Dara Shikoh) Vs Vicky(Aurangzeb) and Bhumi (Roshanara). Pick your sides now! #Takht — Ciara (@Ciara2460) August 8, 2018

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More