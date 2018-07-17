Actor Swara Bhaskar, Gauahar Khan and Zeeshan Ayyub have extended support to a trending hashtag 'Talk to a Muslim' which encourages the fact that India has always embodied 'Unity in Diversity'.

Actor Swara Bhaskar, Gauahar Khan and Zeeshan Ayyub have extended support to the moment while posting pictures with placards and tweets.

Many users on Twitter joined hands under a trending hashtag ‘Talk to a Muslim’ on Tuesday which encourages the fact that India has always embodied ‘Unity in Diversity’. Celebrities and commoners from across India are tweeting, creating a new social media moment. Actor Swara Bhaskar, Gauahar Khan and Zeeshan Ayyub have extended support to the moment while posting pictures with placards and tweets.

“#TalkToAMuslim seriously didn’t think a day would come where talking to a Muslim leader or a commoner would question ur patriotism or ur belief in ur own faith!!by land I am a Hindu, by faith I am a Muslim and by heart n soul INDIAN is my identity !!! #killThehate #spreadlove,” Gauahar Khan tweeted.

A powerful response to the hate politics being practiced by the present dispensation @BJP4India and its mouthpieces. #TalkToAMuslim https://t.co/TvuOJc3RaF — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) July 17, 2018

