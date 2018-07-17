Many users on Twitter joined hands under a trending hashtag ‘Talk to a Muslim’ on Tuesday which encourages the fact that India has always embodied ‘Unity in Diversity’. Celebrities and commoners from across India are tweeting, creating a new social media moment. Actor Swara Bhaskar, Gauahar Khan and Zeeshan Ayyub have extended support to the moment while posting pictures with placards and tweets.
“#TalkToAMuslim seriously didn’t think a day would come where talking to a Muslim leader or a commoner would question ur patriotism or ur belief in ur own faith!!by land I am a Hindu, by faith I am a Muslim and by heart n soul INDIAN is my identity !!! #killThehate #spreadlove,” Gauahar Khan tweeted.
#TalkToAMuslim seriously didn’t think a day would come where talking to a muslim leader or a commoner would question ur patriotism or ur belief in ur own faith!!by land I am a Hindu ,by faith I am a Muslim and by heart n soul INDIAN is my identity !!! #killThehate #spreadlove pic.twitter.com/kiXaHNmplA
A powerful response to the hate politics being practiced by the present dispensation @BJP4India and its mouthpieces. #TalkToAMuslim https://t.co/TvuOJc3RaF
